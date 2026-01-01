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    Uni system Lampo holder, 40 cm | Kärcher

    Grey and turquoise Kärcher mop head with adjustable handle, viewed from above.

    Uni system Lampo holder, 40 cm

    Order number: 9.212-112.0

    • Uni system holder with block system, quick-change holder LAMPO
    • Easy to attach and secure release
    • Bucket method
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