Premium Scraper Safe Grip MultiLink 10 x 23 cm | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 6.999-126.0Small scraper made of metal from Kärcher. With blade, protective cover and short handle. Replacement blades available, suitable for use with aluminium telescopic handle.
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Weight per product (kg)
0.2
Package weight (kg)
0.2
Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
105 x 230
Dimensions, packaged (mm)
105 x 230 x 30
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas