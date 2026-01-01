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    Pressure tank attachment kit for HDS Middle and Super Class | Kärcher

    Kärcher anti-drill safety valve with a brass connector and yellow cap, mounted on a black spherical base.

    Pressure tank attachment kit for HDS Middle and Super Class

    Order number: 2.641-803.0

    The accumulator can be mounted on the HDS machine in order to dampen pressure surges, which conserves the machine's line system.
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