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    PressurePro Active Cleaner, alkaline RM 81 | Kärcher

    Yellow Kärcher PressurePro RM B1 alkaline cleaner container with label showing cleaning images.

    PressurePro Active Cleaner, alkaline RM 81

    Order number: 6.295-557.0

    High-pressure cleaning concentrate with a powerful and gentle cleaning action for removing stubborn oil, grease and mineral contamination. Suitable for cleaning vehicles, tarpaulins and engines. NTA-free.
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