2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    PressurePro Oil and Grease Cleaner Extra RM 31 | Kärcher

    Kärcher RM 31 detergent container, orange liquid, white cap, label with product details and images.

    PressurePro Oil and Grease Cleaner Extra RM 31

    Order number: 6.295-069.0

    Highly concentrated high-pressure deep cleaning agent. Effectively removes stubborn dirt, e.g. oil, grease, tar, soot or smoke resin, at all temperatures.
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