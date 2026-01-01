PressurePro Solar Cleaner RM 99 | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 6.295-798.0Highly efficient, gentle and biodegradable detergent for residue-free and streak-free cleaning of solar and photovoltaic systems as well as glass surfaces.
Packaging size (l)
10
pH value
9
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
10.3
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Safety data sheet
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Application areas