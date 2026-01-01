Spray extraction machine Puzzi 10/2 Adv | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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Many payment options
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Spray extraction machine
Order number: 1.193-120.0
Max. area performance (m²/h)
30 - 45
Air flow (l/s)
74
Vacuum (mbar / kPa)
254 / 25.4
Spray rate (l/min)
2
Spray pressure (bar)
2
Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
10 / 9
Turbine capacity (W)
1250
Pump capacity (W)
80
Voltage (V)
220 - 240
Colour
anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg)
11.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
16.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
705 x 320 x 435
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online
Manual
Manual
Application areas