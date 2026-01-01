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    Spray extraction machine Puzzi 30/4 | Kärcher

    Kärcher carpet cleaner with grey and yellow design, featuring a handle, hose, and transparent nozzle.

    Spray extraction machine

    Puzzi 30/4

    Order number: 1.101-120.0

    • 30-l fresh water tank, excellent cleaning results on textile surfaces
    • Ergonomic upright design, PW connection, removable dirty water tank
    • Carpet nozzle 350 mm, spray/suction hose 4 m, adapter and container RM
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