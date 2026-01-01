Celebrate Our New Website! Buy any 2 items and enjoy an extra 5% off sitewide. Add any e-Exclusive item for an extra RM20 off. SHOP NOW!

    Spray extraction machine PW 30/1 power brush for Puzzi 30/4 | Kärcher

    Kärcher carpet cleaner with a long black handle and grey cleaning head, designed for professional use.

    Spray extraction machine

    PW 30/1 power brush for Puzzi 30/4

    Order number: 1.913-103.0

    • Power wash head PW for Puzzi 30/4, 30/4 E increases area performance by up to 35%
    • Motor-driven rotating brush for more intensive cleaning results
    • Roller brush
    Request a offer