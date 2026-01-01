Spray extraction machine PW 30/1 power brush for Puzzi 30/4 | Kärcher

Faster, deeper, better: quickly attached in place of the floor nozzle and ready for use immediately, the power washing head PW 30/1 for our spray extraction cleaner Puzzi 30/4 allows a significant intensification of the overall cleaning process and an increase of the area performance by up to 35 percent. The intelligent design allows the cleaning solution to be sprayed and brushed in with the rotating roller and then all the dirt is vacuumed - in one step!

Rotating brushes For intensifying the cleaning process and aligning the carpet fibres. Improved cleaning performance Increases the area performance by up to 35 percent. Transparent viewing window Inspection window at washing head for continuous monitoring of return suction. Easy operation Fast and simple attachment in place of the floor nozzle. A rotating brush intensifies the cleaning and raises the carpet pile. Easy start with toggle switch.