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    Remote control attachment kit for HDS Middle and Super Class | Kärcher

    Kärcher control box with two dials and a red switch on a grey panel, labelled "Professional."

    Remote control attachment kit for HDS Middle and Super Class

    Order number: 2.642-157.0

    Remote control for the machines of the HDS Middle and Super class with the functions on/off, hot/cold water and cleaning agent on/off. For mounting to a wall.
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