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    Ring spanner wrench SW30 / SW32 | Kärcher

    Silver double-ended wrench with 30 and 32 mm hexagonal openings, isolated on a white background.

    Ring spanner wrench SW30 / SW32

    Order number: 6.574-337.0

    Ring spanner with 2-in-1 function. Suitable for loosening the CO2 cylinder lid and for fastening the CO2 hose to the cylinder.
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