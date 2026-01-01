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    Roller brush, 450 mm | Kärcher

    Black cylindrical brush with white bristles, designed for cleaning equipment, placed on a white background.

    Roller brush, 450 mm

    Order number: 8.629-552.0

    Soft, 2 required. For hard carpets such as needle felt or short loop-pile carpets.
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