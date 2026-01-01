Roller brush, high / low, orange, 638 mm | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 6.906-982.0Orange roller brush with high-low structure for particularly effective cleaning of textured floor coverings.
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Brush type
high / low
Colour
orange
Length (mm)
638
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
2.3
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com