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    Roller brush, medium-hard, green, 400 mm | Kärcher

    Green cylindrical brush roller with dense bristles and a black central core, positioned diagonally on a white background.

    Roller brush, medium-hard, green, 400 mm

    Order number: 4.762-000.0

    Medium-hard, light green roller brush for effective cleaning of textile floor coverings. Particularly suitable for velour coverings with a fibre height of up to 3 mm.
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