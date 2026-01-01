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    Roller brush, very hard, black, 638 mm | Kärcher

    Black cylindrical brush with dense bristles and a central hole, set against a white background.

    Roller brush, very hard, black, 638 mm

    Order number: 6.906-984.0

    Black, very abrasive roller brush for the deep cleaning of hard-wearing floor coverings with very sticky dirt.
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