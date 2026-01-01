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    Roller pad on sleeve, hard, green, 530 mm | Kärcher

    Green cylindrical brush roller with textured surface and white core, set against a plain white background.

    Roller pad on sleeve, hard, green, 530 mm

    Order number: 6.369-733.0

    Green, abrasive roller pad for deep cleaning, as well as the removal of sticky dirt on non-textured floor coverings.
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