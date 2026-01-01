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    Rotary coupling | Kärcher

    Brass and grey Kärcher hose connector with threaded end.

    Rotary coupling

    Order number: 4.111-021.0

    Reliably prevents twisting of HP hoses. Connection Easy!Lock. Handle protection
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