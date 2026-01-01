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    Rotary coupling | Kärcher

    Brass connector with a black plastic grip, featuring a threaded end for attachment.

    Rotary coupling

    Order number: 4.401-091.0

    Reliably prevents twisting of HP hoses. Connection M 22 x 1.5 m. Handle protection
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