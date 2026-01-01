Rotating pipe cleaning nozzle | Kärcher

Rotating pipe cleaning nozzle with internal thread. The nozzle has four rotating jets for environmentally-friendly cleaning of blocked drains and pipes. The jets are arranged to allow the nozzle and hose to move freely through the pipe. With R 1/8" connection for connecting to pipe cleaning hose.

The nozzle rotates on its own axis with four side jets Absolutely uniform cleaning. Connection: 1/8" Compatible with pipe cleaning hoses. Compact construction style with 16 mm outer diameter Ideal handling for pipe cleaning – even confined spaces are manageable.