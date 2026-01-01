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    Rotating pipe cleaning nozzle | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher nozzle attachment with a cylindrical shape, resting on a white surface.

    Rotating pipe cleaning nozzle

    Order number: 6.415-440.0

    Rotating pipe cleaning nozzle with internal thread and four rotating jets for environmentally-friendly cleaning of blocked drains and pipes.
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