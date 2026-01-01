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    Rotating wash brush for < 800 l/h machines, nylon bristles | Kärcher

    Kärcher round brush attachment with white bristles and grey handle, featuring a brass connector.

    Rotating wash brush for < 800 l/h machines, nylon bristles

    Order number: 4.762-561.0

    The rotating wash brush gently removes fine dust and traffic film from all surfaces. Temperature resistant up to 60°C. (M 18 x 1.5, replaceable brush insert).
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