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    Round spray nozzle, L, long | Kärcher

    Kärcher telescopic spray lance with a white body and black end cap, isolated on a white background.

    Round spray nozzle, L, long

    Order number: 4.574-051.0

    High-performance, innovatively shaped round spray nozzle for maximum cleaning power with normal air consumption. Ideal for high levels of dirt. Air volume index: L.
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