Round spray nozzle, L, long | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 4.574-051.0High-performance, innovatively shaped round spray nozzle for maximum cleaning power with normal air consumption. Ideal for high levels of dirt. Air volume index: L.
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
37 x 37 x 295
Weight (kg)
0.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.5
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com