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    Round spray nozzle, L, short | Kärcher

    Silver and black cylindrical nozzle attachment, with a textured square end, lying on a white surface.

    Round spray nozzle, L, short

    Order number: 4.574-029.0

    Very compact and handy, aggressive round jet nozzle for midsize areas, higher air consumption.
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