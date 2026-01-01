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    Round spray nozzle, long, dia. 3 mm | Kärcher

    Silver metal rod with a cylindrical end and two screws on its flat surface, set against a white background.

    Round spray nozzle, long, dia. 3 mm

    Order number: 4.574-105.0

    Long power round jet nozzle for dry ice cleaning systems from Kärcher. For abrasive applications, such as removing stubborn encrustations, paint, oil or soot. With quick-change system.
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