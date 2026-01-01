Round spray nozzle, long, dia. 3 mm | Kärcher

Perfect for the effective cleaning of components, injection moulds or even robotic lawnmowers with dry-ice blasting systems. The long round jet nozzle made from robust stainless steel and aluminium facilitates particularly abrasive applications and easily removes heavy dirt and encrustations caused by oils, greases, lubricants or soot. The corresponding quick-change system ensures handling the nozzle is simple, quick and comfortable.

Long, abrasive jet contour High performance results in the effortless removal of extremely stubborn deposits too. Very low consumption of compressed air and CO₂. Quick-change system Extremely easy to handle and variable set-up. Robust, long-lasting design High-quality design made of stainless steel and aluminium.