Celebrate Our New Website! Buy any 2 items and enjoy an extra 5% off sitewide. Add any e-Exclusive item for an extra RM20 off. SHOP NOW!

    Round spray nozzle, XL, long | Kärcher

    Kärcher linear actuator in silver, featuring a black end cap, positioned diagonally on a white background.

    Round spray nozzle, XL, long

    Order number: 4.574-049.0

    Practical round spray nozzle with innovative nozzle contour for maximum cleaning performance. The optimal solution for stubborn dirt. Air flow rate index: XL.
    Request a offer