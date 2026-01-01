Round spray nozzle, XS, long | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 4.574-037.0Optimised nozzle geometry for maximum efficiency and minimum noise. High pressure for use against stubborn dirt.
Weight (kg)
0.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
290 x 38 x 38
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com