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    Round spray nozzle, XS, long | Kärcher

    Silver Kärcher telescopic lance with black grip, featuring multiple screws along its length.

    Round spray nozzle, XS, long

    Order number: 4.574-037.0

    Optimised nozzle geometry for maximum efficiency and minimum noise. High pressure for use against stubborn dirt.
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