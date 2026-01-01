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    Round spray nozzle, XS, short | Kärcher

    Kärcher nozzle with a silver and black cylindrical design, featuring two screws and a central hole.

    Round spray nozzle, XS, short

    Order number: 4.574-039.0

    Optimised nozzle geometry for maximum efficiency and minimum noise. Short, compact nozzle. Especially suited for use in small spaces.
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