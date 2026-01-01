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    Rounded Web Brush MultiLink | Kärcher

    Kärcher gutter cleaning brush with black and white bristles, attached to a grey handle.

    Rounded Web Brush MultiLink

    Order number: 9.212-020.0

    Rounded web brush with MultiLink hooking system for telescopic handles and poles.
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