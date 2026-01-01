Self-service high-pressure cleaner SB OB | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Self-service high-pressure cleaner
This device requires instruction
Order number: 1.319-010.2
Working pressure (bar)
100 - 120
Number of current phases (Ph)
3
Voltage (V)
400
Frequency (Hz)
50
Flow rate per pump (l/h)
500
Software updates available until
2031-01-01
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas