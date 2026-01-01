Self-service high-pressure cleaner SB OB | Kärcher

The compact self-service single bay unit SB OB from Kärcher can be configured to suit individual customer requests and is able to perform a vehicle wash in the smallest of spaces. The flexible one bay solution offers up to seven different wash programmes for a complete vehicle wash. Simple visualisations help you to adjust settings on the control system via the integrated, convenient touchscreen. The one bay unit is ideal for use in empty residual areas and generates attractive additional revenue with a very low investment.

Available with up to four dosing pumps Provides up to seven wash programmes. Complete vehicle wash with different wash modes. Generates attractive additional revenue. Third wash tool Power foam and power rim foam possible as an additional wash programme. Intensive pre-cleaning ensures extremely good cleaning results. Ensures high customer satisfaction. Water softening with osmosis No separate cabinet required. Very low space requirements. Settings can be adjusted quickly and easily via a touchscreen Intuitive operation with straight-forward visualisations.