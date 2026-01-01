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    Self-service high-pressure cleaner SB OB | Kärcher

    Kärcher self-service vacuum cleaner with control panel and hoses, set against a plain white background.

    Self-service high-pressure cleaner

    SB OB

    This device requires instruction

    Order number: 1.319-010.2

    • For one wash bay
    • Compact design
    • Settings can be adjusted via a touchscreen
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