Celebrate Our New Website! Buy any 2 items and enjoy an extra 5% off sitewide. Add any e-Exclusive item for an extra RM20 off. SHOP NOW!

    Self-service vacuum cleaners SB V K!Vac | Kärcher

    Kärcher vacuum cleaner station with hoses, control panel, and coiled blue cable, set against a white background.

    Self-service vacuum cleaners

    SB V K!Vac

    This device requires instruction

    Order number: 1.070-010.2

    • Powerful self-service vacuum cleaner available as one- or two-bay version
    • Maximum suction power, modern design, cashless payment option
    • Hose recovery with fibreglass pole
    Request a offer