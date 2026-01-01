Self-service vacuum cleaners SB V K!Vac | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
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Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Self-service vacuum cleaners
This device requires instruction
Order number: 1.070-010.2
Turbine lifetime (h)
800
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
65
Number of current phases (Ph)
1
Frequency (Hz)
50 - 60
Voltage (V)
230
Software updates available until
2031-01-01
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas