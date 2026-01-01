Self-service vacuum cleaners SB V K!Vac | Kärcher

The SB V K!Vac is a powerful self-service vacuum cleaner, available as a one- and two-bay version. Thanks to the cartridge filter and manual filter cleaning, it offers 15 percent more suction power than its predecessor and never loses suction power. While the illuminated LED start buttons ensure intuitive operation, the side strip, which can be customised in colour, adds to the overall look of the self-service vacuum cleaner. The hose recovery function with fibreglass rod minimises the suction hose’s contact with the ground, thereby helping to prevent dirt from entering the vehicle. There is the option of an air gun to blow dirt out of crevices. The remaining time display indicates how long users have left to vacuum. Flexible payment options such as a credit card terminal and electronic coin acceptor add convenience for users. The turbines are uncomplicated to replace, making maintenance simpler.

2-filter system The cartridge filter keeps the suction power consistently high. Manual filter cleaning system integrated. Dust-free emptying with optional filter bags. Individual payment systems Credit card terminal and/or electronic coin acceptor. Start button for operation without payment system. Air gun (optional) for cleaning out crevices Blowing function for cleaning out crevices (e.g. seat and centre console). Hose recovery with fibreglass pole Minimises the hose's contact with the ground. Prevents dirt from entering the vehicle. Protects the hose from wear and tear.