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    Scrambler, L2P | Kärcher

    Silver metallic cylindrical accessory with a threaded connector on one end and a textured body, isolated on a white background.

    Scrambler, L2P

    Order number: 2.574-012.0

    The scrambler crushes the dry ice pellets into smaller particles. This allows delicate surfaces to be cleaned gently.
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