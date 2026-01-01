Scrambler, L2P | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 2.574-012.0The scrambler crushes the dry ice pellets into smaller particles. This allows delicate surfaces to be cleaned gently.
Weight (g)
450
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
135 x 45 x 45
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online
Manual