Celebrate Our New Website! Buy any 2 items and enjoy an extra 5% off sitewide. Add any e-Exclusive item for an extra RM20 off. SHOP NOW!

    Screw socket for surface cleaners and Servo Control controllers | Kärcher

    Brass nozzle with engraved symbols and numbers, featuring a threaded end and a green rubber ring.

    Screw socket for surface cleaners and Servo Control controllers

    Order number: 4.111-022.0

    For attaching high-pressure nozzles and accessory parts to the HD trigger gun (with nozzle screws) - 1 x M 22 x 1.5/1 x M 18 x 1.5.
    Request a offer