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    Servo Control, 1100 l/h - | Kärcher

    Yellow Kärcher high-pressure cleaner nozzle with temperature markings and symbols on the side.

    Servo Control, 1100 l/h -

    Order number: 4.118-009.0

    Water quantity and pressure regulated directly from the hand spray gun.
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