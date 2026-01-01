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    Servo Control, stainless steel version, 750 l/h - 1100 l/h | Kärcher

    Grey cylindrical object with black triangular cutouts and plus-minus symbols on the side, isolated on a white background.

    Servo Control, stainless steel version, 750 l/h - 1100 l/h

    Order number: 4.775-800.0

    Water volume and pressure regulation directly from the spray gun. Version for the food industry, water-carrying components made from stainless steel.
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