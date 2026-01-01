Servo Control, stainless steel version, 750 l/h - 1100 l/h | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 4.775-800.0Water volume and pressure regulation directly from the spray gun. Version for the food industry, water-carrying components made from stainless steel.
Flow rate (l/h)
750 - 1100
Connection thread
M22 x 1.5
Colour
Yellow
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.3
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com