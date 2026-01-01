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    Set of puncture-proof wheels | Kärcher

    Black rubber wheel with a red plastic hub and radial spokes, isolated on a white background.

    Set of puncture-proof wheels

    Order number: 2.851-067.0

    The foam-filled wheels combine the ride comfort of pneumatic wheels and the puncture protection of solid rubber wheels.
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