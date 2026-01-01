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    Steam cleaner SG 4/2 Classic | Kärcher

    Kärcher steam cleaner kit with accessories including brushes, nozzles, cloth, and instruction manual on a white background.

    Steam cleaner

    SG 4/2 Classic

    Order number: 1.092-301.0

    • 0.5-litre boiler, VapoHydro, all-in-one box design, simple operating concept
    • Removable fresh water tank, hygienic chemical-free cleaning
    • 2 power/point jet nozzles, steam scraper, hand nozzle with cover, flat brush
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