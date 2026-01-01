Steam cleaner SG 4/2 Classic | Kärcher

Thanks to the unique all-in-one box design, it is very compact, robust and durable, it is also extensively equipped and very easy to use: The SG 4/2 Classic steam cleaner impresses with excellent cleaning results, a superb price/performance ratio and maximum efficiency. The lightweight machine, weighing only 7.5 kilograms, is the most compact professional steam cleaner in its class, is ready for use in only 3 minutes and with 4 bar steam pressure offers more than enough reserves for deep cleaning and sanitation without the use of chemicals. Counters, dispensing equipment, tiles, hobs, ovens and lots more are meticulously cleaned right into the smallest crevice – regardless of the level of contamination. In particularly stubborn cases the connectable VapoHydro function helps with hot water and effectively removes heavy contamination and greases, the water tank can be removed and filled at any time. Accessories such as steam hose, hand nozzle, point jet nozzle, Power nozzle, round brush, flat brush, steam scraper and microfibre cover are all stored directly in the machine – a floor nozzle is also available as an option.

Compact all-in-one box design Long-lasting, robust and thus very economical machine. Space-saving, comfortable storage of the accessories in the machine itself. Can be easily transported with one hand thanks to the low weight (7.5 kg). Simple operating concept Convenient pressure switch for switching the steam cleaner on and off. LEDs indicate readiness for use, water shortage and service interval. VapoHydro function Powerful cleaning combination of steam and hot water. Dissolved dirt is easily rinsed away. Increases the cleaning power on very stubborn dirt. Comprehensive accessories Multifunctional accessories for cleaning various surfaces. Space-saving, comfortable storage of the accessories in the machine itself. Floor nozzle, window nozzle and textile nozzle are available as options. Removable fresh water tank Fresh water tank can be filled at any time. Long cleaning applications with steam or VapoHydro function without any interruptions. Is ready for use quickly at any time Ready within 3 minutes of switching on. All accessories can be easily accessed at any time thanks to the all-in-one box design.