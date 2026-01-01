Steam vacuum cleaners SG 4/4 | Kärcher

The SG 4/4 is a compact and robust steam cleaner that delivers excellent cleaning performance and certified disinfection¹⁾ thanks to its 4 bar steam pressure. The continuously variable steam flow control and the VapoHydro function for stepless adjustment of steam saturation allow the device to be perfectly adapted to each cleaning task. The fast-heating 2-tank system can be kept constantly filled, allowing long periods of uninterrupted work. The device features a built-in temperature display, operates entirely without chemical additives and is suitable for a wide range of applications. The comprehensive equipment package includes, amongst other things, two floor nozzles (for abrasive and hygienic cleaning), an integrated accessory compartment, an integrated cable hook and a pipe holder for space-saving storage.

Certified and highly effective disinfection Surface disinfection according to EN 16615 verified by external laboratory. Efficacy spectrum bactericidal and virucidal against enveloped viruses PLUS. Test germs: Enterococcus hirae, MVA, Murines Norovirus, Adenovirus. Disinfection without chemicals Resource-friendly and residue-free, as only cleaned with water. Maximum safety as the development of multiresistant germs is prevented. Surface-friendly cleaning without chemicals. Two-tank system The fresh water tank can be filled continuously as boiler and tank are separate. There is constant steam formation in an instant as always only one part of the total volume is heated. With a total volume of over 4 litres, the SG 4/4 can be used for extended periods without refilling. VapoHydro Thanks to VapoHydro, the steam intensity can be adapted to the respective cleaning task. Apart from the steam pressure, the saturation can be continuously adjusted from full steam through to hot water. With the hot water jet stubborn dirt can be effectively removed. Storage compartment for accessories The integrated storage compartment can be used to store various accessories. Special small parts are always stored safely and do not get lost. Even the tubes can be stored at the rear of unit.