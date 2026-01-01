Celebrate Our New Website! Buy any 2 items and enjoy an extra 5% off sitewide. Add any e-Exclusive item for an extra RM20 off. SHOP NOW!

    Steam vacuum cleaners SG 4/4 | Kärcher

    Sale
    Kärcher steam cleaner with grey body, yellow accents, long handle, and brush attachment on white background.

    Steam vacuum cleaners

    SG 4/4

    Order number: 1.092-104.0

    • 2-litre boiler, uninterrupted operation, VapoHydro, robust, short heat-up time
    • Hygienic chemical-free cleaning, infinitely variable steam flow control
    • 2 floor nozzles, hand nozzle, 3 power/point jet nozzles, cloths, brushes
    ¹⁾
    In accordance with EN 16615, PVC flooring, device: SG 4/4 (floor nozzle with bristles, 30 cm/s, max. Steam pressure, min. VapoHydro), test bacterium: Enterococcus hirae ATCC 10541, testvirus: MVA, Murines Norovirus, Adenovirus.