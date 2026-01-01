Steam vacuum cleaners SGV 8/5 | Kärcher

The easy-to-use SGV 8/5 steam vacuum cleaner delivers impressive cleaning results thanks to its high steam pressure (8 bar), a hot water temperature of approx. 70 °C and three-stage steam flow control. Cleaning is environmentally friendly and completely chemical-free. The handy self-cleaning function of the SGV 8/5 guarantees lasting hygienic cleanliness. Another standout benefit of the machine is how easy and convenient it is to operate, for example via the display showing the operating status and any service/error messages. The seven different steam/vacuum operating modes can be selected quickly and easily using the EASY Operation rotary switch, whilst the ergonomic steam/suction gun allows the steam flow, rinsing mode and vacuum function to be controlled directly and flexibly during operation. The energy-efficient and noise-reduced eco!efficiency mode also makes it suitable for work in noise-sensitive areas. The comprehensive range of accessories is stored on the machine itself and protected from dirt, meaning that they are always to hand without having to search for them.

Sustainable and outstanding cleaning performance Particularly high steam pressure (8 bar), hot water temperature approx. 70 °C and excellent suction power. Removes the most stubborn dirt easily, quickly, efficiently and without the use of chemicals. Long-lasting, robust and thus very economical machine. EASY Operation rotary switch with seven operating modes Particularly user-friendly thanks to self-explanatory symbols. No need for time-consuming induction. Steams/vacuums with/without eco!efficiency mode and self-cleaning machine. On/off switch, cold water, use with detergent, rinse. Steam/suction hose with steam/suction gun Particularly user-friendly rotary and pressure switch for controlling various functions. Offers three-stage steam flow control, cold and hot water operation, and simultaneous vacuuming. Time-saving: Mode can be adjusted during operation. No need to interrupt the cleaning process. Convenient display The operating status is shown on the display either as text or as a bar graph. Service information about maintenance intervals indicated, such as "Descaling". Practical error display informs users immediately and saves time. eco!efficiency mode High cleaning performance with reduced suction power. Suitable for use in noise-sensitive areas thanks to its low operating noise. This means that night-time cleaning applications are also no problem. Three-stage steam flow control Light steam (level I) for low soiling. Medium steam (level II) for average soiling. Strong steam (level III) for stubborn soiling. Integrated accessory storage Accessories such as nozzles or round brushes are always to hand. All accessories are kept clean and secure during transportation. The power cable is safely stored on the rear of unit for transportation. Extensive range of accessories included in the scope of delivery 300 mm floor nozzle with brush strips and squeegee insert. 150 mm hand nozzle with brush strips and squeegee insert. Crevice nozzle, point jet nozzle, triangle nozzle and three different round brushes. Ergonomic and easy to transport When loading the machine, hold it by the recessed handles and the push handle. When transporting over longer distances, pull the machine along behind you by the push handle. Large transport rolls make it easy to transport even up or down steps.