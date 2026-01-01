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    Steam vacuum cleaners SGV 8/5 | Kärcher

    Kärcher steam cleaner with a grey and yellow design, featuring a hose and wheels for mobility.

    Steam vacuum cleaners

    SGV 8/5

    Order number: 1.092-010.0

    • 3.5-litre boiler, 3-stage steam flow control, integrated wet vacuum cleaner
    • 7 operating modes, hot water/cold water/chemical/self-cleaning function, display
    • Floor nozzle, hand nozzle, point jet/crevice/triangle nozzle, round brushes
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    On/off switch, cold water/suction mode, eco!efficiency mode, steam/hot water/cold water/suction mode, cold rinse function of the device, detergent/suction mode, self-cleaning function of the device.