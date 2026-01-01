Celebrate Our New Website! Buy any 2 items and enjoy an extra 5% off sitewide. Add any e-Exclusive item for an extra RM20 off. SHOP NOW!

    Short spray unit | Kärcher

    Grey plastic connector with brass hexagonal fitting, designed for Kärcher high-pressure cleaner.

    Short spray unit

    Order number: 4.111-038.0

    For attaching high-pressure nozzles and accessory parts to HP trigger gun (with nozzle screws). Not compatible with triple nozzles.
    Request a offer