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    Spacer (includes nozzle screws) | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher nozzle accessory with a conical shape and ribbed connector, placed on a white background.

    Spacer (includes nozzle screws)

    Order number: 5.394-294.0

    Guarantees constant safety clearance, e.g. for tyres and bodywork. Helps prevent damage to sensitive surfaces. Mounts directly to lance.
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