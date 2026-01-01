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    Spare Blades for Glass Scraper 5 cm 100 x | Kärcher

    Single-edge razor blade with a central hole, shown against a white background.

    Spare Blades for Glass Scraper 5 cm 100 x

    Order number: 6.999-157.0

    Replacement blades for glass scrapers from Kärcher.
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