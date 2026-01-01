Replacement blade 10cm (25pcs) | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
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Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 9.212-138.0Compatible with the Kärcher blade holder for 10 cm long replacement blades: Glass blades (100 × 0.2 mm). Package content: 25 pc. in the dispenser.
Programme
CLASSIC
Material
Stainless steel
Quantity (Piece(s))
25
Package weight (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
100 x 22
Dimensions, packaged (mm)
100 x 22 x 1
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas