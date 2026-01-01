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    Replacement blade 10cm (25pcs) | Kärcher

    A packaged replacement blade with a visible barcode and product code on the label, enclosed in transparent plastic.

    Replacement blade 10cm (25pcs)

    Order number: 9.212-138.0

    Compatible with the Kärcher blade holder for 10 cm long replacement blades: Glass blades (100 × 0.2 mm). Package content: 25 pc. in the dispenser.
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