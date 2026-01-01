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    Sponge green/white 31 x 21 x 7 cm 10 x | Kärcher

    Green Kärcher sponge with white scrubbing pad, featuring ergonomic grip design.

    Sponge green/white 31 x 21 x 7 cm 10 x

    Order number: 9.212-083.0

    For scratch-free and universal cleaning of sensitive surfaces.
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