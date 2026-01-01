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    Sponge red/white (10 pcs) | Kärcher

    Red Kärcher sponge with white scrubbing surface, featuring the Kärcher logo on top.

    Sponge red/white (10 pcs)

    Order number: 9.212-081.0

    For scratch-free and universal cleaning of sensitive surfaces.
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