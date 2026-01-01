Sponge yellow/white (10 pcs) | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 9.212-082.0For scratch-free and universal cleaning of sensitive surfaces.
Quantity (Piece(s))
10
Weight per product (kg)
0
Package weight (kg)
0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
150 70 50
Dimensions, packaged (mm)
310 210 70
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas