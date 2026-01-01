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    Spray head HKF 30/14-E | Kärcher

    Kärcher telescopic lance with black handle and silver shaft, featuring a white cable attached.

    Spray head HKF 30/14-E

    Order number: 6.751-061.0

    Compact interior cleaning head made of stainless steel for cleaning the interiors of drums and containers with openings of 65 mm or more. Offers an impressively low weight and constant rotation speed by means of an electric motor.
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