Spray head HKF 30/14-E | Kärcher

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Order number: 6.751-061.0Compact interior cleaning head made of stainless steel for cleaning the interiors of drums and containers with openings of 65 mm or more. Offers an impressively low weight and constant rotation speed by means of an electric motor.
High-pressure connection
G3/8″
Drive
Electric
Number of nozzles (Piece(s))
1 4
Throughput (l/h)
3000
Speed (rpm)
19
Installation length (mm)
915
Voltage (V)
24
Frequency (Hz)
50 - 60
Pressure (bar)
max. 140
Tank opening (mm)
65
Temperature (°C)
max. 90
Weight (kg)
4.9
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
7.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1256
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online
Manual
Application areas