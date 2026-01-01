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    Spray hose, 3/4" | Kärcher

    Coiled black Kärcher high-pressure hose with metal connectors and attached cable on a white background.

    Spray hose, 3/4"

    Order number: 4.013-043.0

    8 m spray hose with electric control cable and quick couplings, non-marking outer layer, silicone-free (3/4" diameter). Hoses without additional adaptor can be extended.
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