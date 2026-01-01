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    Spray hose extension, 5 m | Kärcher

    Coiled black Kärcher high-pressure cleaner hose with connectors on a white background.

    Spray hose extension, 5 m

    Order number: 4.574-111.0

    Extension hose for L2P dry ice blasters from Kärcher. This simple spray hose extension is a straightforward, effortless way to extend the working range of the ice blaster. 
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