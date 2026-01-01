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    Spray lance 600 mm | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher spray lance with a textured grip and metal nozzle, isolated on a white background.

    Spray lance 600 mm

    Order number: 4.760-364.0

    Spray lance in 600mm stainless steel, can be rotated 360º under pressure for professional high pressure washers. Compatible: All Kärcher professional pressure washer
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