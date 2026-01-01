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    Spray lance 850 mm | Kärcher

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    Spray lance 850 mm

    Order number: 9.751-044.0

    The 600-mm long galvanised spray lance with hand screw connection is suitable for machines in the HD Classic range. The spray lance is not rotatable.
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